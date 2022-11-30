Judge Releases Documents in Delphi Murder Case

Yesterday, a judge ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the Delphi murders. The probable cause affidavit says Allen was on the Monon High Bridge Trail between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017 — the day the girls disappeared. The document also says Allen is the man seen on previously released videos of a suspect on the trail, and also the voice of the “down the hill” audio that was previously released. On Monday, Allen’s attorneys filed a motion for a change of venue for the trial, citing “the extensive media attention” making it difficult to find a jury that has not heard of the case, according to a WTHR report.

Fox 59 reports an Anderson man accused of firing a gun into his mother’s home is facing charges. 25 year old Damien Lee McGuire has been charged with criminal recklessness, possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction. McGuire was arrested and booked into jail on November 21. On Monday, McGuire’s $10,000 cash bond was paid, and he was released.

Marion’s “Walkway of Lights” is even better this year as the event operators have added 11 more new displays. The annual Christmas light display is located in Matter Park in Marion and runs through December 30th. The displays now feature 2 million new LED bulbs which have been upgraded from the older tungsten bulb technology. Cost for the drive-through event is $5 per carload.

A 25 year old Purdue student went to an indoor shooting range and fatally shot himself just before the business closed. Veejay Viswan was testing a variety of weapons when he intentionally shot himself, according to Lafayette police. He was rushed from the shooting range to a local hospital where he died.

A woman from Fishers who operates a spa in Noblesville is scheduled to be formally charged today with corrupt business influence and promoting prostitution according to online court records. 55 year old Ziaomei Zhao operates Lucky Foot Spa which is located in a strip mall near the intersection of State Roads 32 and 38. She is also being charged with felony counts of theft, tax evasion, failure to remit taxes, and a misdemeanor charge of prostitution. Police were told by a customer at Lucky Foot Spa that he paid $60 for a massage, and was fondled by Zhao.

Just like about everything else, the cost of Christmas trees are up. That’s if you want to do the traditional thing and get a live Christmas tree for your living room this holiday season.

Christmas trees are a lot more expensive this year than in years past—from 12-percent to 24-percent more. In addition to inflation, higher costs date back to a drought in 2012 that wiped out a lot of farmers Christmas tree inventory. It takes 7 to 8 years to for newly planted trees to grow mature enough to be sold as Christmas trees.

A wide variety of impressive Christmas displays are already shining brightly around Muncie and there is an easy way to find out about them. Search for “Muncie Holiday Drive-By” on Facebook and you’ll come across Sara Beth Crigger’s page. Crigger’s page features photos of neighborhood displays, addresses, and even a Christmas map that aids viewers with directions to each Christmas light display location. Crigger’s page boasts over 5,000 members who use her page to find out about new lighting displays. It’s an easy way to drive around town and go directly to awesome lighting displays without driving around town aimlessly.

Republican state lawmakers say they’re exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. House Speaker Todd Huston cited many Hoosiers’ rising tax bills amid climbing assessed property values as the reason they’re planning to review Indiana’s property tax system.

Marion Health Network’s Gas City medical campus, which is under construction just off of I-69 near Payne’s restaurant, is still undergoing development. When fully finished, the four-story building will occupy 100,000 square feet, sit on approximately 100 acres of land and will provide a number of services to the people of Gas City and the surrounding area. According to a 2021 article from The Echo, the facility will offer the following services: orthopedic/spine surgery, a rehabilitation and outpatient clinic, a family practice medicine outpatient clinic, multi-specialty outpatient clinic, emergency service with helipad, radiology, laboratory and inpatient acute care. The facility will be operational in 2023.

Taylor University has announced the launch of two new academic programs: A bachelor of science in nursing and a master of science in physician assistant studies. The university also announced it is carefully studying the possibility of launching a master of science in medical science.

Legislative leaders in the Indiana Statehouse said during Organization Day earlier this month that you could see some movement on decriminalizing some sort of marijuana use in Indiana.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says he has not changed his position against legalizing marijuana and that he doesn’t care if the federal government “looks the other way” when it comes to other states that are decriminalizing the use of pot—whether it be medicinally or recreationally. He said he didn’t get into the job to pick and choose which laws to enforce.

According to the Indiana State Police there are 32 people that die per hour because of drunk driving accidents. Now, Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has started a holiday campaign to bring that number down as much as possible. In 2020, 11,564 deaths related to intoxicated driving were reported in Indiana. The MADD “Tie One On For Safety” holiday campaign reminds everyone that drinking and driving do not mix.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 29, 30, 32, 48, 50, and the Powerball was 20. The Power Play was 2X. The Monday, Nov. 28 lottery jackpot is worth an estimated $56 million, with a cash option of $29.1 million. You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

An Anderson man has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death after his 9 month old son died from ingesting fentanyl. 29 year old Rodney Taylor II turned himself in to authorities on November 22nd. Anderson Police had been called to a home in the 2000 block of McKinley Street to assist with a 9-month-old who was in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and pronounced dead. His cause of death was later ruled to be fentanyl toxicity.

The holidays are here. One of the best ways to avoid canceled plans and serious illness is to get your flu vaccine. Getting vaccinated helps protect others, too, especially people who are high risk, like those with chronic conditions and small children. An Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most people ages six months and older.

After going through post-race surveys from athletes, IRONMAN International informed race organizers that the Muncie 70.3 received an Overall Satisfaction score of 93.24%. That’s the highest ranking of any 70.3 distance race in North America, which includes more than 40 races in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

The Ball State School of Journalism and Strategic Communications offers eight scholarships for incoming first-year students. The deadline to apply is this Thursday, Dec. 1st. To learn more about applying for one of the scholarships, visit ccimoutreach.com/scholarships

The State of Indiana and all of its cities, towns and counties are set to receive up to $507 million as part of a massive settlement from lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the opioid crisis. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office is in charge of distributing the payments. However, Indiana communities have yet to receive any payments, according to the Indianapolis Star. A spokeswoman for the attorney generals office said as soon as the portion of the funds that are to be distributed to the cities, towns and counties are released to the Office of the Attorney General they will proceed to immediately distribute them to local governments.

The Center for Security Studies and Cyber Defense at Anderson University hosted its inaugural CONspiracy conference on November 11th. Attendees were able to have one-on-one interactions with critical infrastructure partners and government policy personnel. The conference was attended by 137 people.