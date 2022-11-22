Judge Grants Bail Hearing For Delphi Murders Suspect

A much-anticipated hearing in Carroll County Tuesday resulted in a bail hearing granted for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, as well as a prosecutor saying in court what some have long believed: Allen may not be the sole suspect. Fox 59 reports Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave the judge presiding over the hearing a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit. Special Judge Fran Gull will now have to decide whether that redacted document will be unsealed and released at a future time.