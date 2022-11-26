26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie

During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.

More local news briefs are below.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett wants to seek a third term as mayor which would make him the second longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. He told All Indiana Politics that many of his plans for the city got derailed because of the COVID pandemic. Hogsett will have a primary opponent on the Democratic ticket next year in State Rep. Robin Shackleford. She’s the leader of the Black Legislative Caucus on the Indiana Statehouse.

Researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine are celebrating the FDA’s approval, of a new immunotherapy drug called Teplizumab that delays the onset of type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals by an average of almost three years. IU School of Medicine helped conduct clinical trials and led data collection and analysis of the drug, which was approved November 17th.

A road rage incident in Fishers has resulted in the arrest of 24 year old Trevor Dahl. Dahl is charged with 4 felonies: attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm. Police responded to a person shot at 96th and Hague Road. They found two cars that had crashed, —a black Honda and a black Chevy. The driver of the Honda had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries. The Honda was driving westbound on 96th street when the driver was shot. That caused the driver to lose control and crash their car into the Chevrolet, but the suspect ran away before police could arrive. Fishers Police say their investigation relied on witnesses and new technology like the Flock Safety Camera System which allowed them to find and arrest Dahl.

Two people were saved and one person was killed in a warehouse fire in Richmond. Firefighters were sent to a vacant warehouse late Saturday night. They spotted two people in one of the windows and were able to get them out safely. But they were told that there was another person inside. Firefighters tried getting in to rescue the person but the fire had worsened at that point. Once the fire was back under control firefighters were able to get back in and found the third person dead. It’s not clear how the fire started.

On Sunday, Indianapolis Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay gifted the Indianapolis Zoo with a $1 million donation to advance their mission to protect nature. The Irsay’s gift will help fund the construction of a new Indianapolis Colts Welcome Center Plaza as part of the zoo’s new entry experience expected to open Memorial Day Weekend of 2023.

Muncie Animal Care and Services has started a Secret Santa sponsorship program. For $50 a donor can sponsor a pet awaiting adoption and use the money to reduce the adoption fees for the sponsored animal. Donors can also direct how the donation will be used for a homeless cat or dog. Donors will have personalized ornaments with their names displayed on the Giving Tree at the shelter.

The 2023 Muncie Three Trails music series has been announced. Concerts include : Tommy Castro and the PainKillers; The Po’Ramblin Boys’; Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper; and the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. The Muncie Three Trails Music Series brings critically acclaimed, national recording artists to downtown Muncie. All concerts are free.

The College Media Association has recognized Anderson University’s “Andersonian” newscast as second in the nation in the “best video newscast” category. The College Media Association is the nation’s premier association of student-operated media outlets.

IBJ reports Martha Hoover, who opened the first Cafe PAT-A-CHEW in 1989, announced Monday a new restaurant will be built near the Nickel Plate arts and entertainment district in Fishers. PAT-A-CHEW Nickel Plate is expected to be the third PAT-A-CHEW location to launch in 2023, joining PAT-A-CHEW on Pine Street in Zionsville and a cafe in the redeveloped Stutz complex at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue in Indianapolis. The new restaurant will be at the northeast corner of where 116th Street and the Nickel Plate Trail meet.

The State of Indiana is slated to have the highest December gasoline usage tax on record. The Indiana Department of Revenue just released the December gasoline use tax calculation. It reveals that the rate will be 23.3 cents, up from 23.1 cents in November. The gasoline usage tax is calculated by multiplying the previous month’s average retail price per gallon of gasoline by the state retail tax of.07 cents. According to the state, the average retail price was $3.3295.

Coming to the Muncie Mall the day after Thanksgiving…Something new AND fun. Holiday Ice skating inside the mall! Beginning on Black Friday and running through December 23rd, you can ice skate in the center court mall area and stay warm while doing it. You can bring your own skates or rent the size you need at the skating venue.

Two Anderson teenagers were killed and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning.The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington. Investigators determined 19-year-old Vincent Spear of Anderson was driving north on County Road 300 West with his three passengers: 16-year-old Landon Eden, 15-year-old Braydan Noland and Braydan’s cousin, 17-year-old Ethan Noland, all of Anderson.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office said that Spear didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection with State Road 124. His car hit a commercial grain trailer that was driving east on SR 124. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The National Weather Service says high temperatures will reach into the 50s this week. Most places on Tuesday will see highs get into the 50s and then highs will reach into the mid-50s Wednesday with more dry weather, according to Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. There is a small chance for rain on Thanksgiving Day. Researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine are celebrating the FDA’s approval, of a new immunotherapy drug called Tep-liz-a-mab that delays the onset of type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals by an average of almost three years. IU School of Medicine helped conduct clinical trials and led data collection and analysis of the drug, which was approved November 17th.

It’s Thanksgiving week and triple A is predicting 54.6 million people will be out driving. More than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies will be ramping up enforcement as part of the Safe Family Travelcampaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols designed to discourage impaired driving and promote seat belt use. Drive safely and buckle up.

Indiana Michigan Power announced yesterday that the company plans to invest approximately $42 million to enhance the electric transmission network in Madison County.The Anderson-Elwood Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding about 15 miles of power line between the Pendleton Substation, off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Anderson, and Makahoy Substation off West Washington Street, just east of Elwood. The company also plans to upgrade equipment at the Pendleton Substation.

Muncie Civic Theatre is set to present A CHRISTMAS STORY on the Mainstage Nov 25-Dec 23. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 7:30pm and the Sunday matinees are at 2:30pm. Visit munciecivic.org or more information and ticketing.

Anderson’s downtown skating rink at the Dickmann Town Center will open Saturday and will remain open until Jan. 7. The skating rink was first opened in 2018 and the synthetic 2,150 square foot surface allows its use in all temperatures. There is no charge for using the skating rink OR for the use of skates.

Two Anderson teenagers were killed and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning.The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington. Investigators determined 19-year-old Vincent Spear of Anderson was driving north on County Road 300 West with his three passengers: 16-year-old Landon Eden, 15-year-old Braydan Noland and Braydan’s cousin, 17-year-old Ethan Noland, all of Anderson.

Anderson Community Schools has a new open position for a Behavior Specialist at the Anderson Intermediate School. The position is temporary through the 2024 school year. Visit the Anderson Community Schools facebook page for more information.