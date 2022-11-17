Gun Found On Anderson High School Student

An Anderson High School student was taken into police custody Thursday after having been found to be in possession of a firearm on school property. Officials say in a statement, “A student was found in possession of a firearm today at Anderson High School. The student has been detained and is now in custody by the Anderson Police Department. All students and staff at the building are safe. A student was acting suspiciously and was detained, which is when the handgun was found in the student’s possession. No shots were fired and no one was injured.