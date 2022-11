The estate of a Henry County man killed in a September 2021 traffic accident has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the other driver. The Star Press reports 47 year old James D. Jett died in the 6900 block of North Henry County Road 300-W, on Sept. 27, 2021. A suit filed on behalf of Jett’s widow, Kimberly — alleges the teenager driving the car turned her vehicle into and against the motorcycle and failed to put on her turn signal.