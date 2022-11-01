Anderson Considering More Section 8 Housing

The Anderson Housing Authority is starting to plan for a change to provide more Section 8 housing. According to the Herald Bulletin, due to changes being advocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Repositioning program, Anderson Housing Authority is considering moving public housing to the Section 8 program.

Earlier this year, 700 families applied for Section 8 housing, and there is a waiting list of 100 families from 2021.