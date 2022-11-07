Entrepreneur Showcase Week Winners Announced

Entrepreneur Showcase Week winners have been announced. 2022 Technology Business Entrepreneur of the Year
Kurt Harrington, Founder, OEM Combustion Service LLC. 2022 Life-Style Business Entrepreneur of the Year, Bernisa Elliott,
BE’s Beauty Inc. & Elliott Property Rentals. 2022 Restaurant Entrepreneur of the Year, Lynn A. Moore, Café at the Crossing.
2022 Community-Impact Entrepreneur of the Year, Tiara Hicks, Rosebud Coffee House. And, 2022 Legacy Mentor Award,,
Peggy Cenova, East Central Indiana Small Business Development Center.
