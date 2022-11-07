Power Restored To Most – But Not All

Working hard to get the lights back on – Tens of thousands were without power Saturday into Sunday because of those high winds – crews worked all weekend to get it back on for as many as possible. Jared Boomer will report on any significant outages through the morning as needed.

Wapahani earns their 6th state high school volleyball title def. Linton-Stockton 3-1. Raiders’ Reese Baker earns Mental Attitude Award. HSE got the 4A win over Yorktown.

Muncie’s Betty Kendall passed away peacefully Friday. We saw a post from Gaye Nation sharing the news – Betty was 106 years old and 8 months – would have been 107 years old on her next birthday – Valentine’s Day.

Coming off their second exhibition game win last week, Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team will begin the regular season today in Bloomington against Morehead State.

Friday afternoon, 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb was killed, and the other gunshot victim was taken to the hospital but not named in the Star Press as of Sunday morning – after shootings at homes in the 800 block of South Monroe Street. Police need info from anyone willing to step forward with help – call the detective division at 765-747-4867 or the Drug Task Force at 765-747-4866.

AEP told us that 90% of their customers were to have theirs back on sometime yesterday – but some would be out trough part of today.

Maybe it’s time to buy a ticket: Monday’s Powerball jackpot jumps to a record $1.9 billion -no tickets matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing again.

Over 6,000 cases of sugar sold in 22 states, including Indiana, were recalled after being contaminated with pieces of metal. Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tubs may contain metal wire from a broken screen.

This past Saturday Nov. 5 was the 5 year anniversary – of the storm damage to the Muncie Fieldhouse and Ball Rec Field.

The committee for Feed My Sheep Muncie has decided to not have an in-person meal again this Thanksgiving Day, and will instead provide gift cards to those in need. The goal is $15,000, and a press release says they are low on donations. To help, please send checks to P.O. Box 78 Yorktown, IN 47396 or email feedmysheepmuncie@gmail.com, or http://www.fmsmuncie.org

Sentenced in Blackford county case – 57 years for Brandi Bare. From WTHR – She pled guilty to being under the influence in the crash that killed 74-year-old Jerry “Jake” Michael and his great-grandson, 5-year-old Jenson Reynolds.

Dollar General is closing a busy Indianapolis location – resident say the reason is crime: IMPD records indicate that location has reported at least 99 robberies and/or thefts in the past five years, per WRTV.

13 Straight; BSU Volleyball Serves Up Senior Night Sweep. Road Friday and Saturday.

BSU football tomorrow – 7 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. kick from Toledo – home finale’ NEXT Tuesday.

Saturday, November 12, Meet Me on Main in the Carmel Arts & Design District from 5 – 9 p.m.

IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers.

Sectional high school football champions have been crowned, here’s what’s next for WLBCland teams: Yorktown (9-3) at Bishop Chatard (8-4), Lapel (7-5) at Linton-Stockton (12-0), Westfield (7-3) at Hamilton Southeastern (11-0), Kokomo (11-1) at Columbia City (11-1), New Palestine (12-0) at Roncalli (11-1).