DST Ends This Weekend: Fall Back

Fall back this weekend: Daylight Saving Time ends – so, before you go to bed Saturday night, set all clocks back one hour.

It’s getting even bigger – It’s shaping up to be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever. No one won the Jackpot prize Wednesday night so now it’s grown to about 1.5 billion. Other people said they would save for retirement or use it to pay off necessary expenses. One Hoosier won a $1 million Powerball Prize earlier this week. Several others from Indiana have won $50,000.

WLBC News Bytes:

Shoppers in Noblesville will be able to see Santa Claus starting Saturday and running until Christmas Eve at Cabela’s Santa’s Wonderland.

12,000 lights for veterans buried at Marion National Cemetery. A nonprofit group known as ‘Let My Light Shine’ puts out lights for three weeks out of the year

Let My Light Shine is in need of volunteers to help remove the lights on Nov. 12, starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers should arrive at the Marion National Cemetery just before 9 a.m.

Richard Allen, the Delphi murders suspect, has been moved to s state facility on orders from Judge Benjamin Diener. The judge also had words for people demanding public information about the case and some who have made YouTube videos about him, including photos of his family. “The public’s blood lust for information, before it exists, is extremely dangerous,” he says, adding that public servants dealing with that information do not feel safe.

By changing insurance companies for employee health care, Madison County will save $2.8 million next year. Apex Benefits told the Madison County Commissioners that this week, according to the Herald Bulletin.

In an article she wrote for IndyPolitics.org, Democrat candidate for 5th District Congress Jeannine Lee Lake stated that insulin should be capped at $35 per month – we asked how she would pay for that important help

She is trying to unseat the incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz. Our entire interview will air on This Week in Delaware County – first airing tomorrow 9 a.m. on WMUN – 92-5FM 1340AM and free streams.

WLBC News Bytes:

1 in 5 Millennials vote for candidates based on liking their name, according to Bonus.com.

Staff at the Carmel Police Department will be raising money and awareness for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through “No-Shave November.”

Indiana’s firearm season to hunt deer is about a week away.

Homelessness has been changing. According to the Muncie Mission, today men, women and children can be left without a home. Usually, physical abuse and divorce are the cause. The Hub is a new program – look for info on their newsletter sent this week.

The judge handling the Delphi murders case in Carroll County, says people have created YouTube videos about him, including pics of members of his family. In an order moving Richard Allen, the man arrested, to a state facility, he said he believes many of the people demanding what they say is public information, are making money off the case. The judge has sealed probable cause and charging documents, with a hearing set for Nov. 22, to determine whether they stay sealed.

She said she thought 3 times might be the charm – Jeannine Lee Lake said there was some history that she considered

The Democrat is seeking the 5th District Congressional seat held by Republican Victoria Spartz.

Democrat Senator Lanane, and Republican Evan McMullen will join Anchor Mitch Henck Tuesday for Live Election result coverage on Oldies 101 – starting at 7 p.m., including National stories from Town Hall, and statewide info from Network Indiana. Muncie’s WMUN will have similar coverage – plus a reporter at the Delaware County Building with updates.