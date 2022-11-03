Beverage can maker CANPACK plans to have its production up and running in early January. The Star Press reports that’s when company officials say their new 862,000-square-foot factory will begin rolling aluminum cans off its production line.
When the facility was announced in June, they had hoped to be able to start production this fall.
CANPACK Eyes January Start Date For Muncie Plant
Beverage can maker CANPACK plans to have its production up and running in early January. The Star Press reports that’s when company officials say their new 862,000-square-foot factory will begin rolling aluminum cans off its production line.