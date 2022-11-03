Del Com Leader’s Services Today

It was his request to have his services in one day to reduce the stress on his family – Reece Alan Mann, passed away last Friday after a 2-year battle with a rare cancer. Public visiting time from 1-3 PM today (Thursday, November 3, 2022), on the Delta High School football field. A service to celebrate Reece’s life will begin at 4pm with his brother Rick Mann officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Delaware Community Schools Education Foundation, 3400 E SR 28, Muncie, IN 47303. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.

A mother’s words – Libby German’s mom sent WTHR a statement this week about the charging of Richard M Allen in the murders of Abby & Libby in Delphi, Indiana. “…Over the next few weeks, months and maybe even years, the story will finally be told. Justice will finally be served.” “Please keep in mind that we have a justice system for a reason…I also want to thank all of the reporters, podcasters and other news and social media outlets for keeping our girls’ story relevant and in the public eye. While sometimes it’s been painful, I am grateful for you all…”

Headline: CANPACK Muncie plant production pushed to January as supply chain woes continue, Star Press.

40 minute high speed chase and stop sticks that flattened some tires – and then handcuffs. The chase ended near Tuesday night at Ind. 38 and the Henry-Wayne county line, with 36-year-old Richard James Pippin, and his passenger, Brooke Renee Woods, 31, of New Castle taken into custody after a brief standoff, according to the Star Press.

Operation Christmas Child is now underway! This annual event, led by Samaritan’s Purse, works to collect shoe boxes filled with toys and essential items for underprivileged kids around the world – drop off at Victory Honda in Muncie.

Tickets for Jay County Civic Theatre’s production of “Frosty the Snow Man” and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” are on sale now!

The Indy Children’s Museum will be honoring servicemen and women at its Veterans Appreciation Day. Free for service members, and discount for families.

The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show will be coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds again next week!

With no questions asked according to the Herald Bulletin, the Madison County Commissioners have approved a plan to distribute $26 million in American Rescue Plan funds. They voted Tuesday to approve the plan presented in October.