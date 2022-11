A 40 minute chase in Henry County resulted in two arrests Tuesday. It started at about 10pm when police saw a pick up commit multiple traffic infractions and police tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off. The Star Press reports deputies were eventually able to deploy stop stocks that flattened three of the truck’s four tires. 36-year-old Richard James Pippin, and his passenger, Brooke Renee Woods, 31, of New Castle, were taken into custody after a brief standoff.