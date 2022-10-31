WMUN Radio To Carry Today’s Delphi Update: 10 a.m.

Today’s the day we find out more – A press conference on the Delphi murder investigation has been announced for Monday. Chris Davis reports

We intend to carry the briefing Live on WMUN 92-5FM 1340AM and free streams. WLBC’s Kim Morris will have immediate updates as well.

Two Delaware county state volleyball champs could be crowned this Saturday at Worthen Arena BSU: at 1:30 pm ET | Linton-Stockton (28-5) vs. Wapahani (31-5). And at 7 pm ET | Yorktown (34-2) vs. Hamilton Southeastern (33-1).

WLBC News Bytes:

Muncie Trick or Treat hours are 5 – 8 p.m. tonight – the special 6 – 8 p.m. Trunk or Treat is hosted by Police and Fire Departments at Muncie City Hall parking lot – Jared Boomer there, too.

Nobody hit the jackpot on Saturday however, there was a $2 million winner and four $1 million winners – tonight it’s an estimated $1 billion.

Ball State women’s volleyball 11th straight win Saturday. They return to Worthen Arena this week, Thursday and Friday 6 p.m., Friday is senior day.

Football: Tiger win – Jared Boomer

And, in Madison county, we aired this winning team

with Zach Johnson.

WLBC News Bytes:

Carmel Police Department’s K9 Jax has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

A major fuel supply and logistics company, Mansfield Energy issued a red flag Friday on upcoming diesel fuel shortages in the southeastern region of the United States. Fox Business.

Saturday was World Stroke Day – remember the acronym F.A.S.T – meaning Face Drooping, Arm Weakness, Speech Difficulty, and Time to Call 9-1-1.

Muncie was noted as an example of a thriving remote work incentive program. At Tuesday’s Future of Indiana Workforce Summit, hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, 19 cities or regions in Indiana have adopted the Make My Move program, which provides resources and stipends for remote workers who are looking to relocate to a more affordable community.

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgates this week: Tuesday, November 1 10:00 AM Callaway Park Elwood. Wednesday, November 2 10:00 AM Jay County Fairgrounds. Thursday, November 3 10:00 AM Blackford County Fairgrounds Hartford City. Friday, November 4 10:00 AM Old Kmart Parking Lot Anderson.

This past weekend’s Bob Ross Happy Little Fest made me wonder: will Pres. Mearns from BSU be dressing up at the late painter tonight

WLBC News Bytes:

The Ball State cross country team wrapped up its run at the annual Mid-American Conference Championships Saturday – placed ninth in the 6k run at the Ohio University Golf Course.

The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus.

87-60 win for BSU men’s basketball over Depauw in an exhibition Saturday afternoon. Season opens a week from today (Monday, Nov. 7) hosting Earlham 7 p.m. 96-7, 102-9, and 104.9 FM plus free streams.

Noblesville is getting a new Meijer store, and the first Costco store in Hamilton County – the latter goes near the 146th Street interchange north of Tom Wood Volkswagen. The far west side Meijer will not be a full-size store, according to Mayor Chris Jensen.

Recently, when the kids came back from Fall Break at Muncie Central High School, they found a whole new place to eat

Dr. K.

Geoffrey Mearns is the Pres. of BSU, and he shared with me last week that his wife Jennifer likes the holiday

That’s full size candy bars, at Bracken House.