Tomorrow (10/11/2022) Is Deadline to Register to Vote

Tomorrow is the deadline to Register to Vote in Indiana for the Election Tuesday, November 8 – a valid photo ID is required to vote in-person: early and/or on Election Day. However, if you would like to vote early, you have three options: Absentee-in-Person, Absentee-by-Mail, and Travel Board – consisting of two poll workers, one from each major party. The poll workers bring a ballot to your house; assist you in filling out your ballot, if needed; and return it to election officials to be counted.

Convicted in Muncie – WLBC’s Peter Killeen had the Friday story

WLBC News Bytes:

Legally carrying under Indiana State law, and cops said no threats were made, three people have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall for a year because they were carrying guns in the mall Saturday afternoon.

The Cracker Jack Collectors Association will be holding an event in Indianapolis Monday through Thursday at the Embassy Suites on Vincennes Drive.

Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years, and she told RTV6 that while he was injured badly after a car hit him, the community can keep his mission of helping kids moving forward – by dropping off pop can tabs. The full list of Madison county locations in on our Local News page below:

Old National Bank at 219 S Scatterfield Rd in central Anderson.

Lil Miracles Pregnancy Resource Center at 2709 E 38th St in South Anderson.

Bobber’s Cafe at Shadyside at 1117 Alexandria Pike in North Anderson.

On Broadway at 44 Jackson St in North Anderson.

Creatures of Habit at 1031 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.

Kettle Top Brewhouse at 1213 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.

The Usual Suspects Cigar Bar, 9 Town Ctr Plaza in downtown Anderson.

Kroakerheads at 1239 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles at 1315 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.

Pink Moon 22 at 2523 E 10th St in the old Panorama Shopping Center in central Anderson

The Emporium 1101 flea market at 2200 S Scatterfield Rd in central Anderson.

Trader Buck’s Flea Market at 1921 E 53rd St in South Anderson.

AACT #1 Flea Market at 831 E 53rd St in South Anderson.

Any Aspire Indiana Health clinic location in central Indiana, the Anderson location being the health clinic at 2009 Brown St behind St Vincent Hospital in Anderson.

Tom Wood Honda, 5920 S Scatterfield Rd in South Anderson.

The Wiggery, 2102 Broadway in North Anderson

Michelle Freed Photography Studio, 2520 Mounds Rd in East Anderson, placed in the shed that has a front door on it. There are three buildings in the location.

The Curve, 114 S Park Ave in Alexandria

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 217 Cleveland St in Alexandria

The Elks Lodge, 1810 S Harrison St in Alexandria

People in Muncie are talking about Central football

We’ll carry the Yorktown home game this Friday on WMUN. Friday night, Alexandria was the winner on Oldies 101

The Sectional pairings from yesterday will be broken down today on the Power Hour with Mark Foerster, 4 – 5 p.m. on WMUN.

From this past weekend’s This Week in Delaware County, we provided extensive coverage from the Sept. 15 candidate Forum, sponsored by the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at BSU, and moderator Charles Taylor posed this question

and each candidate seemed in favor of returning the Muncie Community Schools Board to an elected one

Democrat Sue Errington, who voted against the measure seemed to be less direct than the other candidates

WLBC News Bytes:

President Biden Tweeted Friday that the country’s economy is headed in the right direction. He wrote, “Today’s jobs numbers are an encouraging sign that we are transitioning to stable, steady growth…”

Shakespeare is coming back to Indy. The Garfield Shakespeare Company will be performing The Tempest Thursday at the MacAllister Amphitheatre will be free.

Muncie Burris boys soccer won their 1st sectional title since 2016.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire more than 3,000 people to help them this holiday season. One location looking for help is the Cabela’s in Noblesville. The stores will be hosting a major National Hiring Day event October 12th through the 13th.

The press release started with: “Same team. Different formula.” BSU football’s 17-16 win at Central Michigan Saturday on WLBC. The Cardinals improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Mid-American Conference play. Now, home for two Saturday’s in a row – both 2 p.m. kicks.

After winning its last four matches at home, the Ball State women’s volleyball team returns to the road this coming weekend with a pair of matches at Northern Illinois.

Last week when the Muncie Chamber invited 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz to speak at a Members Only Luncheon, she spoke about several topics

Hear additional coverage on This Week in Delaware County – first airing this Saturday at 9 a.m. on WMUN, 92-5 FM 1340 AM and streaming free. Tomorrow is the deadline to Register to Vote in Indiana.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb so far isn’t saying whether he’ll follow President Joe Biden’s lead and pardon those convicted of state-level charges of simple possession of marijuana. Holcomb has been opposed to the state legalization of marijuana because it is still illegal federally.

WLBC News Bytes:

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has a new show called The Haunted States of America focuses on Indianapolis as a hotspot of activity by ghosts and other specters. Recommend for people 10 and up. Weekends until October 29th. Get tickets and learn more at bhpsite.org.

This week is Fire Prevention Week.

A ceremony honoring the Tuskegee Airmen happened Saturday afternoon in Seymour.

World Food Day is Tuesday.

Amazon has announced that it will be hiring more than 100 thousand employees nationwide, many of whom will be employed for the holiday season. More than 4 thousand of those jobs will be in Indiana.