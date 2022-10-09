SILVER ALERT: Sunday, 10/9/2022, Missing from McCordsville

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The McCordsvile Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Wayne Hurd, a 44 year old black male, 6 feet 5 inches tall, 240 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Wayne is missing from McCordsville, Indiana which is 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 3:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Wayne Hurd, contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.