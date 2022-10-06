Three Anderson Street Department employees have been charged with theft for the misuse of a fuel fleet card. 43 year old
Eric Hamilton is charged with using the SuperFleet credit card while on sick leave to purchase more than $2,600 in fuel. 28 year old Deonte Anderson and 34 year old Robert Anderson have been charged with a misdemeanor charge of theft for filling up their vehicles on the Fleet Fuel Card.
Three Anderson Street Department Employees Charged With Theft
