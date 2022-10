Ball State University is welcoming its alumni back to campus for this year’s Homecoming, a week-long celebration that kicks off Oct. 17 and culminates with the Cardinals’ home football game Oct. 22 against Eastern Michigan at home. MuncieJournal.com reports this year’s Ball State Homecoming theme is “Chirp! Chirp! Fever,” which celebrates the University’s 96 years of Homecoming gatherings at its beautiful Muncie, Ind., campus.