A Muncie man is accused of trying to kill his former girlfriend. The Star Press reports 29 year old Darrin ONeal Brooks Sr. is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and stalking. Brooks was arrested on Sept. 10 after he allegedly fired about six gunshots when a 23-year-old Muncie woman emerged from Big Shots Pub, 700 S. Nichols Ave. The woman was not hit.