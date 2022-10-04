Muncie Fields of Faith Tomorrow (10/5/2022)

Good kids, doing good things – and making joyful noise – Tomorrow night, it’s Fields of Faith – here’s FCA leader Jeff Mosier with how big of an event this is

Back inside the Muncie Fieldhouse again

Our world needs some uplifting words, and music

Later this week, the history of the FCA.

Saturday, Oct. 22, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie is collaborating with the Muncie Parks Department for the Fifth Annual Trunk or Treat in Heekin Park from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you would like to be there for the kids, please fill out the form on our Local News page this morning https://forms.office.com/r/uVWW0NRa33 by 10/19. If you are unable to attend, could you donate a bag or two of Halloween candy to the Clubs? You can drop off candy to our Madison St. location, located at 1710 S. Madison St., Muncie.

Elwood: today’s your day for Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI Tailgate Food Distribution Event 10:00 AM at Callaway Park. The other 10 a.m. plans this week are Wednesday at Jay County Fairgrounds, Thursday at the Blackford County Fairgrounds, and then Friday in the Old Kmart Parking Lot in Anderson. Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, Proof of Address or Income required.

WLBC News Bytes:

Saturday, October 8, the City of Carmel presents the inaugural The Arts in Autumn celebration, a family-friendly event that will stretch from Midtown Plaza to Main Street in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on pace to set a new single-season record for fumbles.

Around two hundred were there for all, or part of the event last Saturday Calling Men to Pray, according to Julius Anderson – too many to thank

And Denny Macka with a thought moving forward

Justice, delayed but now underway – Rescheduled nine times, jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Muncie’s Armon D. Edwards, now 29, charged with murder, and more according to the Star Press. Dead, four years ago this week was Jordan Jarrell Rowe, 28, also of Muncie.

Who is John Bartlett? From a recent candidate forum aired Live on WMUN Radio

And where does he stand on Muncie Community Schools Board returning to an elected board? He, and all the Senate and Rep candidates will answer that question this weekend on This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday at 9 a.m. on 92-5 FM 1340 AM and the free streams.

It’s been a season to forget – the final two games of the Reds season are today and tomorrow with the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park.

WLBC News Bytes:

It might not feel like it, but we’re told Friday is the Summer Concert Series: Toy Factory; and Anderson’s Dickmann Town Center.

October is National Roller Skating Month.

Today, Ball State University’s Adult Physical Fitness Program is hosting an open house. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Adult Physical Fitness Center in Room 135 of the Jo Ann Gora Student Recreation and Wellness Center, 1700 N. Neely Ave.

The Inner City Educational, or ICE basketball league starts early now – here’s Jon Anderson on the opening day activity

It used to be in the winter – but it’s still about the grades

MuncieSports.com has the info – the Thursday evening events are at the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse.

The lighter side of news: Pres. Mearns from BSU on Catering Services, and one his favorite treats they prepare

He’ll have to wait a couple weeks for the next home game – it road this Saturday, 2:30 p.m. pregame, after that huge double OT win.