The trial of a man charged in connection with a 2018 shooting death is getting underway with jury selection. 29 year old
Armon D. Edwards is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, stemming from the slaying of Jordan Jarrell Rowe, 28, also of Muncie, in October of that year.
Jury Selection Begins In Man’s Murder Trial
