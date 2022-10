Orchestra Indiana has announced that it will screen Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror – while musicians of Orchestra Indiana perform a score at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 in the E.B. Ball Auditorium of the Cornerstone Center for the Arts. MuncieJournal.com reports advance tickets are $10 and are available online at www.OrchestraIndiana.org. $15 tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to the performance.