The annual White River Clean-up is happening September 17, 8 am-Noon at Muncie’s Westside Park. Check-in is at Muncie’s Westside Park at 8 am. Volunteers can travel on foot or by canoe and will be transported to and from different points along the river. Crew leaders must attend one training session. Training is scheduled for Sept 6th, 5:30pm @ Westside Park and Sept 7th at 7pm via zoom.