A Madison County jury finds a 20-year-old Anderson man guilty of murder in the slaying of a former Muncie resident. According to the Star Press, Demareyon Robinson was charged in connection with the October 2020 shooting of 25 year old Quincy M. Malone in a house on 21st Street on Anderson’s west side. The former Muncie man — who had resided in Anderson in recent years — was shot in the chest, and died the next day in an Indianapolis hospital.