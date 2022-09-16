Strengthening Non Profits In Muncie

Nonprofit Support Network announces its inaugural programming designed to strengthen nonprofits in Muncie and Delaware County. MuncieJournal.com reports the program, titled “Nonprofit Essentials,” is a series of learning sessions designed to strengthen the operations and `management of nonprofit organizations and enhance the development of the individuals who serve them. Nonprofit 101 kicks off on Wednesday, October 5, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Innovation Connector, 1208 W. White River Blvd. in Muncie.