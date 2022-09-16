MCHS Senior Students Have Low Show-Rate

We don’t know where they are – Absenteeism is a huge problem at schools, and this week at the MCS Board Meeting, Pres. Jim Williams had an idea

It seemed agreeable that younger students might work better for that notion, but high school Principal Chris Walker explained there are many components

And they agreed that showing up is critical to success

That entire exchange will be a part of This Week in Delaware County first airing tomorrow at 9 a.m. on WMUN 92-5FM 1340AM and the free streams.

At least one abortion clinic plans on staying open to provide other services as the state’s new law banning most abortions takes effect Thursday. The people in charge at Whole Woman’s Health in South Bend, say they will stay within the law, but will help provide women who want abortions, access.

News Quick Hits:

The U.S. Department of Justice charged three Iranian hackers for targeting various US victims, including a regional electric utility company in Indiana.

The Back to the Fifties Festival is happening this weekend in Lebanon.

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up former Ball State ace Drey Jameson to the majors on Thursday.

Food for your dog or cat could be made in Rushville in and after 2024. That’s when Diamond Pet Foods plans to open their new plant. Construction started Wednesday. It’s expected to open in 2024 with 170 jobs.

Sold: The YMCA of Muncie has sold its Downtown facility to the City of Muncie with a lease-back clause – finalized yesterday at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting. It’ll still be years away, but the consolidation of the Downtown and Northwest facilities will end up on the campus of Muncie Central High School, so they’ll stay put for now. The release said nothing about the City’s plans to market the property.

If you watched Indy TV news yesterday – it was shots fired, but Indianapolis Metro Police arrested four men after a SWAT standoff. Lt. Shane Foley says they went to serve a search warrant related to a Wednesday shooting.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents football classic Rudy In Concert at Hilbert Circle Theatre in downtown Indy tonight (Friday, September 16). Featuring a special appearance by the film’s namesake Rudy Ruettiger for a pre-concert talk, at 7:10 p.m. – Performance: 8 p.m. Mr. Ruettiger will be available for an autograph session following the film.

It’s a home game weekend at Ball State again – but it’s a special Family Weekend, coach Neu… Game kicks at 2 p.m. Field Hockey is home today at 1 p.m. The School of Music has its 11th Annual Showcase Concert at 7:30 p.m. (on Sept. 16) in the University’s Sursa Performance Hall. Department of Theatre and Dance will open its production season with “Our Town,” at 7:30 p.m. (on Sept. 16) at University Theatre.

Orchestra Indiana reminder: they’ll celebrate music and planets in Muncie Saturday, and Marion Sunday – Scott Watkins

7 p.m. Saturday Emens, 3 p.m. Sunday at Marion High School – tickets at the door.

News Quick Hits:

The Soup Kitchen of Muncie Stuff-A-Bus is Saturday (Sept. 17) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pay Less Super Market, 715 S. Tillotson Ave., Muncie.

The 45th Old Washington Street Festival is this weekend (September 17-18) in Downtown Muncie.

Ball State football will visit the 2021 national champions and currently No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Athens in 2023.

The undefeated Colts – if that makes fans feel any better – head to the Jaguars Sunday. 12 noon pregame the regular Woof Boom Radio channels – FM’s, AM’s but no streaming due to League rules.

It’s called a fur trade era living history camp: Rendezvous on the Reserve, this weekend 4 ½ miles southeast of Montpelier. 9-5, 9-6, and 9-4 are the hours today through Sunday.