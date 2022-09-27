Situation Resolved: But How Did a Gun Get Into School?

Serious incident at Central High resolved without incident – Around 10 o’clock yesterday morning, school officials searched a student’s locker and found a handgun inside a backpack in a locker at Muncie Central high school. The student was immediately detained by school security officers and Muncie Police were called and took the student into custody. MCS said in a release they are conducting a full investigation. A soft lockdown lasted about an hour before school officials and Muncie Police determined there was no other safety concern.

In an email to WLBC radio news yesterday, Michele Owen, Director of Communications for the City of Muncie wrote, “It is imperative that (this) is published before Wednesday’s finance committee meeting, in the interests of transparency.” City of Muncie Full Time Employees to Receive Thank You for Exemplary Work – the release stated the decision was made after careful budgeting and discussions. The bonus will not apply to elected officials. Also none to police and fire – they received a one-time $1,000 bonus in October 2021.

WLBC News Bytes:

This is College GO! Week, as reminder by Yorktown High School yesterday in Twitter – they have a list of colleges offering free applications.

Inflation Hits Middle-Income Americans the Hardest, Says Congressional Budget Office in a report from Epoch Times.

Today, the Beneficence memorial at BSU would cost just under one million dollars – when constructed in 1930, is was $50,000 and yesterday was its 85th birthday.

Muncie Community Schools are releasing students two hours early today and Wednesday for parent-teacher conferences.

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter “in droves” as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC.