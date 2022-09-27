Four local groups will host a Community Scan Day on Saturday, October 8 from 1-4 p.m. at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens.
According to MuncieJournal.com, the event will ask participants to focus on documents, photographs, photo negatives, and slides that feature local women in politics and in the military to be digitally scanned for possible inclusion in local archives.
Community Scan Day In Muncie
Four local groups will host a Community Scan Day on Saturday, October 8 from 1-4 p.m. at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens.