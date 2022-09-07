‘Muncie’s Quest For The Best’ Winners Announced

Today, winners of “Muncie’s Quest for the Best” will be announced. Winners can be viewed at the website munciesquestforthebest.com beginning at noon today when results are published. Hundreds of thousands of votes were cast by the public to select outstanding businesses in Muncie and Delaware County.

More local news briefs are below…

IU Health Ball has announced that one of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machines will soon be placed in the emergency department waiting area. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will soon be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose to block the deadly effects of the overdose. The kits will be free to access.

Officer Seara Burton is back in Richmond. On Saturday, the 28-year-old was transferred to a Richmond-area hospice facility, according to a news release by the Richmond Police Department. Burton was taken off life support Sept. 1. However, she has defied expectations and has been breathing on her own. In a release from the Richmond Police Department, her condition remains largely unchanged. Burton was shot during a traffic stop related to a narcotics investigation. Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, has been charged with three counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder and four other felonies related to the incident.

A driver who ignored a “road closed” sign was killed in a crash along with his four-year-old son. Christopher Edwards was heading west on State Road 32 near Noblesville. Police aren’t sure what happened, but they say he crashed through a “road closed” sign and then went off the road where a bridge had been taken out. The Camaro he was driving fell into the creek bed below and caught fire. Both he and his young son were killed. State police believe Edwards was going pretty fast when he collided with the sign and went airborne into the creek.

Members of America’s Hometown Band will perform an outdoor concert on the Delaware County Building’s front plaza this Friday from Noon to 1pm. America’s Hometown Band jazz trumpeter Larry McWilliams & Combo will play. Hot dogs chips and drinks will be on-site and shaded seating will be provided.

IronMan 70.3 is returning to Muncie and Prairie Creek Reservoir on Saturday, October first. Volunteers are needed for a variety of jobs including: Event Captains, Award Assistance, Bag and Packet stuffing, aid stations and more. For more information and links to the sign-up page, visit the WLBC News center page on Facebook. Muncie has hosting been hosting athletes and spectators for this event for over 40 years.

The Indiana Small Business Development Center has recognized Scout & Zoe’s, and Chefs Fridge Company, (both in Anderson) for completing the Export Indiana Accelerator Program. The program is a free, 12-week, program offering Hoosier small businesses professional export guidance and leading research resources to create an executable, export business plan. Scout & Zoe’s makes premium pet treats and Chefs Fridge Company is a startup who creating a “cooler” capable of -108°F for 21 days or longer.

A Ohio-based developer is planning up to 168 new rental homes in the Noblesville area. IBJ reports The Promise Run development would have 147 single-family houses on 52 acres on the west side of Pleasant Run near East 196th Street, according to documents filed with the city. The unincorporated land would need to be annexed into the city. A smaller development on the southwest side of Noblesville called Maple Grove would have 21 single-family homes.

Police believe a drunk driver may have hit a Mooresville High School student near a bus stop Tuesday morning. The Mooresville Police Department says it happened around 6:50 a.m. at Indiana Street and County Line Road when someone driving a car hit a 15-year-old girl. The girl is alive and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Police are investigating the driver.

On Saturday, September 10th from 12-4pm, the Beech Grove Cemetery will host a free open house. You can see the newly renovated chapel and other work being done to restore the cemetery. Tours and light refreshments will be provided.

An interest-free loan program funded by Indiana taxpayers has dished out nearly $1 million to students seeking technical training. IndianaCapitalChronice.com writes, the Accelerate Indiana program launched last fall after state lawmakers rushed to spend the state’s surplus of federal COVID-19 relief money during the 2021 session. Accelerate Indiana has so far disbursed $888,155 for 176 students to use for short-term training at qualified education programs around the state.

Books-a-million at the Muncie Mall recently collected and donated dozens of books for Muncie Community Schools. The Parker City Dollar General store also collected books and donated them to Southside Middle School according to an MCS tweet.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has condemned the march of approximately 75 members of a group researchers call white nationalist and fascist through downtown Indianapolis this past weekend. “Hate has no place in Indianapolis,” read the mayor’s statement. “The individuals who marched downtown do not represent the values of our community and we condemn their message in the strongest terms possible.” Members of the group named “Patriot Front” marched from the grounds of the Statehouse down West Market Street to Monument Circle. Fox 59 reported State Capitol Police observed the march Saturday. The group’s procession was apparently legal and non-violent.

Jack’s Camera shop will be hosting a parking lot sale on September 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The sale will be conducted in the lot near Washington and Jefferson streets. Camera lenses, office furniture, frames, small devices, signs, and more will be available for customers to view and purchase. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacks Camera owners Mike and Sherry Powell decided to close their retail store. Prior to closing the shop was one of Indiana’s premiere camera shops.

Critically acclaimed musician Pokey LaFarge and his band will be performing a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2022 Muncie Three Trails Music Series. The concert is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County and will take place at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 10th at Canan Commons in the heart of downtown Muncie. The Ball State University Jazz Ensemble will open the show.

Work on Lapel’s $4.7 million upgrade to the town’s water system is scheduled to be completed by next February despite several setbacks. The project includes replacing undersized and deteriorating water lines and an upgrade to the town’s water treatment facility. An engineering spokesperson said the upgrade is expected to meet the needs of the Lapel community for 20 years.

A Ohio-based developer is planning up to 168 new rental homes in the Noblesville area. IBJ reports The Promise Run development would have 147 single-family houses on 52 acres on the west side of Pleasant Run near East 196th Street, according to documents filed with the city. The unincorporated land would need to be annexed into the city. A smaller development on the southwest side of Noblesville called Maple Grove would have 21 single-family homes.

WISH-TV reports Hamilton County Commissioners are proposing a fairgrounds improvement project costing upwards of $63 million. The plan came to be because Phase 2 of Noblesville’s Pleasant Street Expansion Project which will demolish the O.V. Winks Building and other county municipal buildings. The fairgrounds improvement plan will be broken into three phases. The first is the most costly and includes infrastructure updates to improve stormwater drainage, demolition of buildings bordering Pleasant Street, and the start of improving various buildings.

The City of Muncie posted photos to its Facebook page of the former “End Zone” on Kilgore avenue that is currently being torn down. The establishment had caught fire and burned down some years ago. No word yet on “what or if” anything will be built on the site.

An Indiana man wanted on a warrant out of Williamson County was recently arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department. According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Robert L. Anthony from Indianapolis was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 2. Anthony had an active arrest warrant out of Williamson County for Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000. Anthony was taken into custody at a Marion motel without incident. During his arrest, Anthony was found to be in possession of a handgun.