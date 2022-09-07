Goetz, Gone (from Ball State)

A note posted moments ago by Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns:

Dear Colleagues:

I write to inform you that Beth Goetz has accepted a position as the deputy director and chief operating officer in the athletics department at the University of Iowa.

During her service at our University, Beth has led our sports programs to excellent results on the field and on the court. Over the last four years, our teams have won 12 MAC regular season and conference tournament championships, and our student athletes have won 15 individual MAC championships. And on December 31, 2020, our football Cardinals won a post-season bowl game—the first in our University’s history.

Beth has also led our student athletes to extraordinary success in the classroom. Last academic year, across all sport programs, our student athletes earned a collective GPA of 3.35. As a result, our University received the 2022 MAC Institutional Academic Achievement Award, which is presented each year to the university with the highest GPA in the MAC.

Next month, Beth will be recognized as the Women Leaders in College Sports’ Executive of the Year, an award sponsored by Nike. But as Beth regularly reminds me, every individual achievement is the result of a team effort. In that regard, Beth has retained and recruited an excellent team of coaches and administrators—women and men who will inspire our student athletes to even greater success in the future.

On a personal note, I am grateful to Beth for being an exemplary member of our University’s leadership team. She embodies our enduring values, and she is the epitome of a servant leader.

Beth’s last day at our University will be September 23.

On Friday, I will announce my appointment of an interim athletics director. Then, I will form a screening committee to help me select Beth’s successor.

In the meantime, please join me in expressing our deepest appreciation to Beth and in wishing her great success.

Best wishes,

Geoffrey S. Mearns

President

Ball State University