Muncie Native Meritoriously Promoted Aboard USS Makin Island

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Muncie, Indiana, native serving aboard USS Makin Island, was recently meritoriously promoted in rank to petty officer first class. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows commands to select their most qualified sailors to advance in rank to the next paygrade outside of the advancement cycles.

Petty Officer 1st Class Hollie Williams, is one of USS Makin Island’s meritoriously promoted sailors.

Williams joined the Navy eight years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I did not want to go to college, but also did not want to stay at a standstill where I was currently at,” said Williams. “The Navy Recruiter happened to be at the college fair my senior year when I was exploring my options, and he did his job, and I was in the recruiting office that week signing paperwork to enlist. The Navy challenges you in so many ways and I have no regrets.”

Today, Williams serves as a boatswain’s mate.

“My favorite part of my job is all of the evolutions that we are responsible for in my department,” said Williams. “From small boat operations, to anchoring, to rigging for deliveries and/or receiving fuel, and we do it all in a day’s work. It’s dangerous but exciting.”

Growing up in Muncie, Williams graduated in 2014 from Muncie Central High School and earned a degree from Coastline Community College in 2021. According to Williams, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Muncie.

“A lesson I have taken from my hometown is popular motto my friends and I used to say, ‘Go big or go home,’” said Williams. “I have lived every day to the fullest and do my best every day. Hard work has paid off since my time in the Navy and I will continue to wear my uniform and a smile to the best of my abilities and work to be above average every day.”

According to Navy officials, USS Makin Island is the eighth and final wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the Navy to bear the name. The USS Makin Island is unique because she’s the only ship in her class powered by LM 2500+ gas turbine engines and electric drive. Additionally, USS Makin Island is the only LHD to feature an all-electric design – no steam is used onboard USS Makin Island.

The ship is crewed by more than 1,000 sailors and can embark more than 1,600 Marines. Amphibious assault ships, such as USS Makin Island, are designed to deliver Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

Serving in the Navy means Williams is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national defense by enforcing international maritime law,” said Williams. “Through presence, operations and freedom of navigation operations, the Navy deters our adversary by showing our capability.”

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers while serving in the Navy. Williams is proud of being selected for promotion.

“I am proud of my recent promotion to E6 through the meritorious promotion program,” said Williams. “I am proud to be the leading example and using my skills from my mentors to help other sailors achieve their goals.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Williams, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who follow.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me, I would not have a lot of the opportunities that the Navy has given me and am thankful every day for the things I have done and the people I have met,” said Williams.