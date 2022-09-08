Candidate Forum Tonight: Small Group of Participants

Small group of participants – As of Tuesday, three have confirmed, two had declined, and three had not yet responded about tonight’s Candidate Forum event and Live broadcast focusing on Delaware County Commissioners and County Council. The Bowen Center at BSU, The League of Women’s Voters and other local groups have put together a series of three events to inform Voters. Doors at Southside Middles School’s Auditorium will open at 6 p.m., and program starts at 6:30 p.m. – Live on WMUN, The Talk of Muncie, 92-5 FM 1340 AM and streaming free. Channel 49 will provide a live video as well – look for the link on our social media pages later today.

NPR reports that a new study has revealed that between Jan. 1, 2020, and May 1, 2022, 8 million kids age 18 and under worldwide lost a parent or primary caregiver to the pandemic. A huge jump from the prior estimate of 5.2 million kids, with these children facing the emotional and economic consequences.

The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee will hold a public meeting today (Thursday, Sept. 8) at 1 p.m. EST at the Indiana Government Center South Conference Room A. $41 million is coming to Indiana as part of the settlement of Clean Air Act violations regarding diesel emissions from its vehicles. Zoom link on our Local News Page now: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83745066301

By Phone: (646) 876-9923 or (301) 715-8592

Meeting ID: 837 4506 6301

The lighter side of news: $900 was raised by BSU police recently, with that Dunk a Cop fundraiser they had at the Scramble Light on campus. Riley Children’s Hospital receives all the money raised.

October 20 is the First Choice for Women event at Muncie’s Horizon Convention Center. Info and reservations at the link on our Local News Page right now. https://www.firstchoiceforwomen.org/annual-banquet

Beth Goetz, Ball State University’s director of Athletics since June 2018, has accepted a position as the deputy director and chief operating officer in the athletics department at the University of Iowa. Pres. Mearns wrote to staff yesterday that her last day at BSU will be September 23. On Friday, Mearns will announce his appointment of an interim athletics director.

As of July 2022, an estimated 110,000 Hoosier households and 111,000 children in those homes are behind on rent and at risk of eviction, according to the Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition. They have released their Court Watcher’s Toolkit: Evictions in Indiana, a toolkit that enables anyone to become court watchers and see the evictions crisis for themselves. The toolkit is available on HousingforHoosiers.org.

Muncie Firefighters Toys for Tots reminded on social media last week: be looking for Holiday Assistance Sign-Up info soon. The last week of October, they’ll have info as well as the Salvation Army – Muncie.

Headline: Accutech Systems has volunteered 218 labor hours year to date for a local agency – the company helps Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity one day every month.

The largest family-owned recycling and trash service in Indianapolis is being sold. WM, formerly Waste Management, has acquired Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s has served 17 counties in central Indiana since being founded in 1965. It has about 600 employees and a fleet of more than 300 trucks.

It’s called a pollinator-party: Ball State University is inviting all to learn about and celebrate from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Rinard Orchid Greenhouse and Environmental Center. Make Monarch butterfly life cycle illustration; see live bats and songbirds in demonstrations, an indoor beehive where more than 25,000 bees can be seen from inches away, behind a pane of glass. Free parking is available in front of the Rinard Orchid Greenhouse.

Blame CBS4 for this next story: according to the National Weather Service, the average first measurable snowfall across the state is as early as November 14 in Ft. Wayne – Fort Wayne’s earliest first measurable snowfall was on September 25, 1942. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October 18, 1989. On average, Indianapolis picks up 21.2″ of snowfall.