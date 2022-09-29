MCS Enrollment Down, But Not Official, Yet

Enrollment seems to be down, but they’re not official yet – with ‘LBC’s (day of week) morning news, I’m Steve Lindell. Enrollment at MCS was discussed this week at the Board Meeting, and Pres. Jim Williams said there is a slight reduction from last year

Dr. K explained that this is not the final official number, with some more reconciling to be completed.

Dr. Kwiatkowski also spent a moment on the found gun in a student’s locker at Central High School this week, and praised the school security as well as Muncie Police officers for their quick, professional work

Some staffing announcements this week at MCS Board Meeting – Pres. Jim Williams

And an addition

That was Dr. Kwiatkowski at the end – we are told that this positIon will help coach the kids that have some challenges with behavior to be better students.

Heart of Indiana United Way’s annual fundraising campaign has begun. Kicking off this year’s effort is a generous match opportunity and the launch of Women United across the region. New personal donor gifts of $100 or more, and increasing last year’s gift by at least $100 to earn a $1 for $1 match. There’s also a way to earn a $2 for $1 match on your gift. This year’s campaign goal is $2,000,000. Make donations by texting UWGive to 91999 or online at HeartOfIndianaUnitedWay.org.

The Anderson Board of Public Works this week approved two contracts for curbs and sidewalks – on 38th Street, Brown Street and Drexel Drive, and on Dewey, Halford and 14th streets. Should be done this year, and is financed through a federal Community Development Block Grant. Herald Bulletin also says the board approved the transfer of city-owned property at 2126 Halford St. to Madison County Habitat for Humanity – for construction of a new house on the vacant property.

WLBC News Bytes:

Gov. Holcomb is headed to Europe, Sunday – an economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland – being paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

You can celebrate Oktoberfest at Indy Polkamotion in Carmel this Friday.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is gearing up for Halloween. The museum will be hosting its “Trunk or Treat” event October 30th.

Yesterday at this time, we told you about the Democratic Candidate for Indiana House District 35, Brad Sowinski, who stated in a recent candidate forum that one of his reasons for running was Republican Incumbent Elizabeth Rowray’s vote in favor of HB1040, SB 17 which was loosely called the censorship bill: Rowray was able to contact WLBC Radio News yesterday and shared the inaccuracy of that statement: she never voted for the legislation – saying that it never came to the floor for a vote, and in fact it “never even came before any committee” that she served on.

As WLBC first reported last week, Yorktown’s new town marshal is Kurt Walthour starting Oct. 17. He had most recently been commander of the Delaware County jail. As an aside, Town Manager Pete Olson’s days are numbered: specifically two. His last day is tomorrow, leaving for the private sector.

From USA Today via the Star Press: President Joe Biden thanked lawmakers yesterday, for their work on hunger – “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie,” Biden said. Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski died in August during a head-on car collision in northern Indiana. She was 58.

Anderson University is set to host its 41st Annual Newell Lectures October 20 at 2 p.m. with Dr. Craig S. Keener serving as the guest speaker. The event brings a noted biblical scholar to the campus for a lecture in their field of expertise.

Delaware County Soil & Water Conservation District’s free Pond Clinic is today (Thursday, Sept. 29th) from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, at the Indiana Farm Bureau building at 6100 IN-67 N, Muncie – talking Aquatic Weed ID & Management, Fish Stocking & Management, and Nuisance Wildlife Control.

WLBC News Bytes:

Rowdie’s Pumpkin Patch at Victory Field is Oct. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. – for kids 14 and under, tickets cost 5 dollars, and proceeds will benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Katie Couric, the former co-anchor for NBC’s “TODAY” show, announced Wednesday on Instagram that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer.