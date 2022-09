October 6, 2022 will feature a special edition of First Thursday in Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports the theme is “ArtsWalk: It’s a Three Ring Circus.” featuring arts, shows, and food. Throughout the evening, art exhibitions will be taking place at Madjax, Gordy Fine Art & Framing, and other galleries throughout DWNTWN. YART, a yard sale for art, will also be on site.