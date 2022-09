A 15-year-old Muncie youth is being charged as an adult in a robbery conspiracy that led to the shooting of another teenager. According to the Star Press, the charges stem from an Aug. 13 shooting of a teen at a home in the 500 block of North Wolfe Street. Court documents indicate a15-year-old shot the 16-year-old victim “without provocation,” three times, resulting in two wounds in his torso and one in his thigh.