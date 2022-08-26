Radio Plans for HS Football Tonight (8/26/2022)

Week 2 of high school football begins tonight. Woof Boom Radio coverage will include Muncie Central at Yorktown with a 7:00 p.m. kick on WMUN 92-5 FM and 1340 AM, free stream, plus the free Videocast. Lapel at Frankton’s 7pm kick-off will be on 101.1 FM 1240 AM and the free stream.

More local news briefs below…

Ball State University has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education, totaling more than $1.3 million over three years, for its project, Civic Renewal through Education for Agency, or CREATE. In cooperation with Muncie Community Schools (MCS), Ball State will develop the project as an innovative approach to instruction, student learning, and professional development in civics that will integrate American history, geography, government, and media literacy. See more about that story here: http://www.munciejournal.com/2022/08/ball-state-university-awarded-1-3-million-grant-to-enhance-civics-education-in-muncie-community-schools/

Richard Patterson, called by Fox 59 a Henry County man in his 70s, is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night. Nathan Lacy, 50, of Muncie was arrested and preliminarily charged with one count of driving while intoxicated causing a death. If found guilty, he could face between two to 12 years in prisonHe is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Sign-ups are open for girls & boys in grades K-6 for the John Frank football league. Go to the John Frank web page. Registration closes Wednesday, August 31st.

The Herald Bulletin says more than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under the loan forgiveness plan President Joe Biden announced Wednesday. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget told Fox News the cost to taxpayers was underestimated – and says it will cost roughly $500B.

Dollar Tree and Dollar General reported rising sales in the second quarter as four-decade high inflation drove more customers to bargain chain stores for everything from lightbulbs to groceries.

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. Learn more here: http://www.munciejournal.com/2022/08/idoe-launches-statewide-math-and-english-language-arts-tutoring-grant-program/

Ball State women’s volleyball is a favorite to win the MAC West in a preseason coaches’ poll. They won their exhibition opener last weekend. The home opener is Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

Ball State Ticket Sell-a-Thon Friday, and #ChirpChirpFriday collide! All day special sales and offers! There’s more all day until 4 p.m. Click or call 765-285-1474 or 888-BSU-TICKET, or visit the Stoops Buick/GMC Ticket Center.

A follow up to our yesterday morning story for Indy commuters – We now know what happened yesterday at about this time in Indy: One person was killed and two were seriously injured after being ejected in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s westside on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. After a 6 hour closure to investigate, police officers believe the vehicle didn’t navigate the curve, got airborne, and crashed.

As we first reported yesterday morning, 45-year-old Richard Skinner was killed in Muncie. The Indiana State Police are investigating. Their news release indicated police officers were called by a neighbor on a possible domestic disturbance. They made contact with a male inside the home at about 1 a.m., and at some point, officers heard gunshots from within the residence, and saw a man approach a window of the house, and allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at officers. Officers fired their department-issued rifles striking the subject. No one else was injured.

The lighter side of news – One of the world’s best known pop-violinists is releasing a new Christmas album. Lindsey Stirling announced her new album “Snow Waltz” will be released digitally Friday, Oct. 7 and on vinyl Friday, Nov. 18. Eight classic covers and five original tracks.

Anderson University announced a restructured RN to BSN program in 2021, and now the university is announcing a tuition price decrease to the same program. It allows students to complete courses 100% online, within 12-24 months, and is now $250 per credit hour, according to a release.

Taylor University’s annual Welcome Weekend begins today, as the second-largest incoming class in Taylor’s history begins moving into their campus dorms. There are Saturday and Sunday events, followed by Monday’s Community Plunge – a service learning effort that sends several hundred students, faculty, and staff into the surrounding Upland community for painting, trash pick-up, lawn work, and cleaning. Classes begin on Tuesday morning at 8:00 am.

Have a great weekend!