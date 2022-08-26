MCS Substitute Teacher Rate Highest?

MCS offers $210 per day for qualified substitute teachers

Rate believed to be highest in Indiana

Muncie, Ind. – It’s an issue facing virtually every school district in Indiana and many throughout the country – too few substitute teachers. In an effort to change that, Muncie Community Schools (MCS) has doubled its highest sub pay rate from $105 per day to $210 per day.

“We’re serious about keeping our classrooms filled with the most qualified individuals possible, and this is one more way we can try to do that,” MCS CEO and Director of Public Education Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said.

In order to qualify for the higher pay rate, individuals must fit at least one of the following criteria:

Hold a current Indiana K-12 teaching license

Have previous certified K-12 teaching experience

Have a master’s or doctorate degree in the field of education

The $210 rate is for daily or long-term substitutes who meet the criteria, and is at the discretion of MCS administration. The MCS Board of Trustees approved the new policy earlier this week.

“This is an important issue across the state, and I believe this incentive has real potential to attract high quality substitute teachers to Muncie Community Schools,” MCS Board President James Williams said.

Earlier this year, MCS gave certified teachers their largest raises in district history and increased the salary of first-year teachers to $48,000, one of the highest rates in the state. Funds for the pay increases are a result of grant funding and better fiscal management since the district partnered with Ball State University in 2018.

Substitute teachers at MCS who don’t meet the criteria above still receive very competitive pay rates – $75 to $105 depending on their education level. Anyone interested in applying for a substitute position can do so at muncie.k12.in.us/departments/human-resources.

Press release by Andy Klotz, MCS.