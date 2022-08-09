The Yard, Muncie’s newest venue, will hold a Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest. on Saturday, October 1st from 5pm – 8pm.

The event will have breweries, distilleries, and wineries from all over the state along with live music and food. MuncieJournal.com reports proceeds from this event will benefit ecoREHAB of Muncie’s efforts of rehabbing vacant homes and training youth for careers in the construction industry.