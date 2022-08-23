Muncie Says This Is NOT “Big Brother” Watching

More on last week’s announcement of the 20 cameras to be deployed to take pictures of license plates in Muncie. Police Chief Nathan Sloan tried to dispel some rumors by explaining some of the primary uses of the tech

This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday morning will include his talk, plus a member of the Company that provides the system – hear that first at 9 a.m. on Saturday on WMUN 92-5 FM 1340 AM and the free stream.

Kyle Pierce, a Republican candidate for the state legislature, is running against incumbent Democrat Terri Austin for the District 36 seat. The Herald Bulletin reported that Pierce addressed the Madison County Tea Party meeting last week and when asked about the recently passed abortion legislation, he agreed with Governor Holcomb’s statement that the measure is progress toward valuing the sanctity of life. Austin voted against the bill.

Muncie’s Westside Park will repurpose the former model airplane circle-area – Mayor Ridenour

The Academy of Model Aeronautics said they hold all of their events at their world headquarters and have for several years.

An update to the story we shared about the BSU Village murder over the weekend – here’s WLBC’s Peter Killeen

The annual Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market has been temporarily relocated for the first time in its history. Herald Bulletin reports that the usual location of Athletic Park in Anderson was unavailable, forcing the event to be relocated to Beulah Park in Alexandria. Members of multiple tribes such as Sioux, Navajo, Pueblo, Cherokee, Ojibwa, Delaware, Miami, Apache and others will be represented. Sept. 10 and 11, single-day general admission will be $7. Children 8 and under will be admitted free. Parking is also free. andersontownpowwow.org.

Over The Edge is hoping to build on the success of last year’s inaugural fundraiser, benefitting the Anderson Museum of Art – with extended hours well into the evening on Oct. 22, for a chance to rappel down the side of the First Merchants Bank building downtown with floodlights trained on them. If you don’t want to wait to get a thrill: Muncie’s Family Alliance doing the same event – down the side of the College of Architecture and Planning on Ball State Campus, and celebrating at a block party on University Green. The event will run from 10 to 5, and all proceeds will go towards providing services for families.

Know your candidates – a series of three candidate forums will be held soon – broadcast Live on WMUN 92-5 FM, 1340 AM, video streamed by Channel 49 and aired later on their TV signal as well. The forum for county commission and county council candidates will be held on Thursday, September 8, at the Southside Middle School auditorium. The forum for sheriff, prosecutor, judge, and coroner, as well as clerk, recorder, auditor, and assessor candidates will be held on Thursday, September 15, at the Muncie Central High School auditorium. The forum for congressional and statehouse candidates will be held on Thursday, September 29, at the Northside Middle School auditorium. All events will have open doors at 6 p.m., and will begin at 6:30 p.m. All are sponsored by the Citizens of Delaware County for Good Government, League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County, Muncie Resists, NAACP Muncie Branch, Shafer Leadership Academy, Women’s March, and Bowen Center for Public Affairs.

A lover’s quarrel in Evansville lands a woman in jail. Kurt Darling reports