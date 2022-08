A Muncie man accused of killing three members of a local family will await his trial in a state prison rather than the Delaware County jail. According to the Star Press, 28 year old Devin Myers was transferred recentlyfrom the jail to the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Madison County. He’s charged in the July 12 shooting death of 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick, and the July 13 slayings of Musick’s grandfather and great-aunt, Malcolm Perdue and Kyndra K. Swift.