Congressman Rips Story About Him In The Paper

Congressman rips comments from paper – StarPress story: (Congressman) Greg Pence criticizes student loan plan – (but) His PPP loan was forgiven – Pence Group, LLC – under the Paycheck Protection Program. We asked for a comment over the weekend. The Pence statement: “Only someone like Joe Biden who has been living off taxpayer dollars for fifty years can confuse the difference between PPP loans and Student Loan handouts. In the height of an unprecedented pandemic where businesses across the country were forced to close, PPP loans were distributed to keep people employed since they had no choice but to shutter completely. Congress debated the bill and ultimately it passed, 419-6. Biden’s political payout in the form of Student Loan handouts for people who chose to attend college and take out loans never saw any congressional action because there was no way Congress would support it. Instead, he’s abusing the power of the presidency to dole out billions of dollars in kickbacks to students who support him politically and forcing the average American to pay thousands to finance his scheme.”

It might be the highest Teacher pay rate in State – MCS offers $210 per day for qualified substitute teachers – the issue – too few substitute teachers across the country. The release says the doubling of the rates will hopefully get applicants. Substitute teachers at MCS who don’t meet the criteria still receive $75 to $105 depending on their education level. Apply at muncie.k12.in.us/departments/human-resources.

Announced Friday, two men were arrested in connection with a drive-by murder that happened in July. Devonte Barlow and Dylan Miller now face multiple charges because of a shooting that happened on North Delphos Street in Kokomo. It happened on July 16th just after midnight. 25-year-old Jalen Dowling died after being shot in the head.

Nothing new to report from that Friday situation, as Anderson Police Department was investigating a report of shots fired in the vicinity of two schools on the city’s west side. Chief Norman Rayford told the Herald Bulletin no shots were fired at any area school.

Volleyball action is heating up, football is into week 3, and other seasons are flying by, too. WLBC’s Jared Boomer called the game of the week on WMUN – and a quick change saved the game

It was one week ago tomorrow, Gerald “Gary” Copley was killed outside of his home in rural Delaware County, just outside of Albany. A quick arrest was made. Visitation will be this Thursday (September 1, 2022) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Meacham Funeral Service in Albany.

From Friday night lights, one of our featured games was called by Woof Boom Radio’s Zach Johnson

…And New Palestine at Yorktown with a 7:30 kick will be on WMUN.

About 40 COVID vaccinations were given this past Thursday at Open Door Health Services Muncie. Suzanne Clem, Vice President of Community Engagement told WLBC Radio News the monthly clinic will continue from 2-5 p.m. on the 4th Thursday of every month through the end of the year.

Catching you up – Over the weekend headline quick-hits:

Former leader of Second Harvest Food Bank ECI Tim Kean learned Saturday he was being honored with a Sagamore of the Wabash.

Secret Service Has Seized Over $1.4 Billion in Fraudulently Obtained Pandemic Loans according to a report by The Epoch Times.

The Indianapolis Star reported some in the Lawn said there was a shooting, but police officers said in a release Saturday morning no weapon was found. Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short his concert at Ruoff Friday as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries.

Welcome back Anderson University – they moved in over the weekend.