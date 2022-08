A Muncie man is charged in the deadly stabbing of his mother. 28 year old Myron Armstrong is being held in the Delaware County jail without bond, preliminarily charged with murder. The Star Press reports emergency responders were sent to a home in the 1000 block of North Burns Street where 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong called emergency dispatchers and said she believed her son had stabbed her. The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.