A Muncie man is charged in a deadly shooting outside the northside Walmart store on Saturday night. Police went to the store at 4801 W. Clara Lane, at 8:44 p.m. where a man identified as 34 year old Samuel Gillum was found with a gunshot wound to the head and later died at the hospital. 20 minutes later, police spotted a possible suspect and ended up taking 32 year old Tyler Abrams into custody. He’s preliminarily charged with murder, criminal recklessness and obstruction of justice.