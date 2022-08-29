Nine years for an Alexandria man sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony charge of neglect of a dependent.
According to the Herald Bulletin, 21 year old Justin M. Dickey is accused of striking his 2 month old daughter in October of 2020. Investigators say his account of what happened changed a number of times during questioning.
Man Sentenced In October 2020 Incident Involving Daughter
Nine years for an Alexandria man sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony charge of neglect of a dependent.