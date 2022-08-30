A Pence Is Coming To Speak In Muncie

Our August Hometown Hero of the Month has been First Choice for Women in Anderson and Muncie, and we asked Kaylee McKnight how they are funded. She also talks about the speaker for this year’s event at the Horizon Convention Center.

Tickets for that banquet will be on sale soon.

Dirtier gas, allowed – You may never pay attention to how gas is made, until that becomes a problem for you. Chris Davis reports on how that could happen and what’s being done to prevent it

News quick hits:

√ The government will stop taking orders for free at-home Covid-19 tests beginning Friday. The White House told NBC News they’re worried the nation would not have enough on hand in the event of a fall surge if the giveaway continued.

√ Ex-Bearcreek Township Trustee Katina Miller of Jay County was indicted in 2021 on two counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne, Ind.

√ Mounds Mall Anderson is back on tax sale.

Via Twitter – For this Friday’s Elwood at Frankton football game you must buy a ticket online. No tickets sold at the gate – no reason stated. And, Elwood is making some changes for the Sept. 23 Homecoming football game: the parade will be on game day at 5:30 p.m. – it used to be the week before – and after the game students will watch a movie while someone from the school cooks for them.

The Indy Star wrote an article over the weekend about Congressman Greg Pence’s complaints about Pres. Biden’s college loan news – and the headline questioned Pence on his using the PPP, while disagreeing with college owed money. Why is the Paycheck Protection Program different than student loan forgiveness?

Pence, from a Zoom Room interview yesterday.

Michael Hicks, economist at BSU wrote in a Star Press Op Ed over the weekend: Student loan forgiveness is a policy mistake. Writing “There is precious little to like…” and, “The most charitable thing to say is… it could’ve been worse.”

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. A collective of organizations who will be hosting a Non-partisan National Voter Registration event on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 4p-7p on the Muncie Central Fieldhouse Parking lot (or inside Fieldhouse if weather is a problem). You can find more information at: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/about/.

Organizations/committee members include:

YMCA

YWCA

Martin Luther King Dream Team

Indiana Black Expo, Muncie Chapter

Heart of Indiana United Way

League of Women Voters

Delta Sigma Theta

MCS/ Government Department

Muncie Resists

It’s not within his job description to promise a win, but new BSU Voice of BSU football on WLBC said this about Thursday’s game at Tennessee…

Team flies out of Muncie airport midday Wednesday. Thursday 6 p.m. pregame on 104.1 HD1 WLBC and WLBC.com.

He said he got “all lathered up” – In his own voice: what 6th District Congressman Greg Pence is hearing from people about the College Loan Forgiveness program

Madison County and surrounding areas are aware of the ongoing teacher shortage but don’t appear to be experiencing it themselves or are they? The Herald Bulletin says Alexandria Community Schools says all of her 92 teaching positions are filled but seven are on emergency licenses, meaning they either have not completed teaching degrees or are teaching in areas that are not their expertise.

Clearwater Car Wash has been acquired by a company that simultaneously announced this week three other acquisitions in the Midwest region. Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands announced Thursday, Aug. 25, it has completed a series of recent acquisitions in the Midwest region, and now offers express car washes at more than 350 sites across the U.S. and 50 sites in the Midwest.

Save the date for a benefit for the family of Randall Coomer. He was the man fatally shot after he told drivers to slow down. The event will be November 19 from 10 am-6pm at the Madison County 4-H Building.

This past weekend, the sun was shining and the nerves were tight – as people went Over The Edge for Family Alliance – including Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour. Speaking to Woof Boom Radio’s Jay Garrison right after, the Muncie Mayor repelled down the college of business building at Ball State. 43 rappellers raised an estimated $10,000, according to Michele Owen, Executive Director or the Family Alliance.