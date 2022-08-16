Madison County Prosecutor’s Plan to be Released Wednesday

Tomorrow, we’ll know the Prosecutor’s plan – A Wednesday press conference has been announced at the Madison County Prosecutor’s office – speculation is that the subject will be the possible death penalty on the Elwood PD shooter. WLBC’s reporter Bret Busby will cover.

They say the drop, will stop – Gasoline is still nowhere near cheap, but the price keeps going down. Oil analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says there are indications the drop could be stopping…

The Cincinnati Reds special offer continues this week for the games against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans can purchase $8 Upper View Level tickets while supplies last, with a portion of the proceeds from these tickets benefitting the flood relief efforts in Kentucky, with the American Red Cross.

With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. They are taking applications from any age group willing to work, including retirees looking for something to do part-time. You can apply at the state’s website.

Anderson University is pleased to announce the launch of a new scholarship program with Community Hospital Anderson. As part of the program, Community will offer scholarships to six rising senior nursing students for the students’ final year of university studies.

Rain on Main, the popular painted rain barrel contest and online auction presented by Carmel Utilities, Carmel Department of Storm Water Management and the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District, kicked off Friday, August 12, with a display of 20 decorated barrels in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

There were 59 volleyball matches in Indiana yesterday – today and tonight, 101 are booked. Friday night – the high school football season launches with the Madison County Game of the Week on 101.1 FM, 1240 AM – and the Delaware County game on 92-5 FM and 1340 AM plus free streams of all games.