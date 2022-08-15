The proposed 2023 budget for the city of Anderson includes a pay increase and no hike in employee insurance premiums.
The Herald Bulletin reports Anderson City Council will begin reviewing the budget on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Anderson Economic Development Department. Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is proposing a 4% pay increase next year for all city employees that are not covered by a union contract.
Anderson Mayor Proposes Raises For Non Union City Workers
