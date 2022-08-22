Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.

More local news briefs below…

Welcome back students and staff to another Ball State semester – President Mearns suggested that we remain a welcoming community.

Headline: “Recent legislation won’t actually help to limit future inflation.” That’s what BSU economist and professor Michael Hicks wrote in an op-ed in The Star Press. He wrote, “Republicans showered the Federal legislation with criticism, noting that it won’t reduce, and may even contribute to inflation. They are right. However, a little over a week ago, Indiana’s legislature passed, and the governor signed, a stimulus bill they claimed would help reduce the effects of inflation. Like the Inflation Reduction Act, it will not. The best we can hope for is that this new stimulus will only worsen inflation modestly.”

More on last week’s announcement of the 20 cameras to be deployed to take pictures of license plates in Muncie. Police Chief Nathan Sloan tried to dispel some rumors by explaining some of the primary uses of the technology.

This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday morning will include his talk, plus a member of the company that provides the system – hear that first at 9 a.m. on Saturday on WMUN 92-5 FM 1340 AM and the free audio stream.

The Taylor University men’s basketball program is set to host the 2022 prospect camp inside Odle Arena on Saturday, October 8. Open to high school boy basketball players, grades 10 through 12.

1 and 0 to start the football season – Here are some of the football team winners from Friday’s games: Jay County, Kokomo, Logansport, Maconaquah, Madison-Grant, Monroe Central, New Castle, Noblesville, Oak Hill, Shenandoah, Tri, Yorktown, Delta, Eastbrook, Edgewood, Fishers, Frankfort, Frankton, Hagerstown, Hamilton Heights, Hamilton Southeastern, Centerville, and Connersville.

Prepping for week 2 already – our Radio coverage will include Muncie Central at Yorktown with a 7:00 p.m. kick on WMUN 92-5 FM and 1340 AM, free stream, plus the free Videocast. Lapel at Frankton. 7pm kick will be on 101.1 FM 1240 AM and the free stream.

No suspects are still at large – People want to know why 21 year old Malek S. Williams, preliminarily charged with murder, allegedly fatally shot 19-year-old Que’Aundre Johnson, near University Avenue and Dill Street, about 12:40 a.m. Saturday. If you were in the Village and know anything, call the Muncie Police at 765-747-4867.

Today, Hagerstown Little League goes for another win in Williamsport PA – WLBC’s Mark Foerster asked coach Vinson last week, “when did he think he had something special with his team?”

3 p.m. is start time today.

News Quick Hits: The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomed eight new officers.

74% say 2022 is the ‘new normal’ amid pandemic, 1 in 10 parents say they’re worried about schools reverting to remote learning.

In a recent Op Ed in the Star Press, a BSU professor predicted college students leaving Indiana colleges in the wake of the recent state legislation regarding abortion in Indiana. There was a prediction of student protests as well, and we asked Pres. Mearns last week if he is aware of any planned events

Over the weekend there were at least three Silver Alerts in Indiana – the Anderson case was cancelled, the Saturday case from Wabash County Sheriff’s Department has not been deactivated – and one was reactivated for Muncie’s Haylee Cummings a 16-year-old white female – the alert for her was cancelled in late January when she was found in Georgia – but MPD told the Star Press Friday they need info and calls to 765-716-9852 or 911.

The Evans Farm in Summitville recently received a Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award for being in operation since 1896. They were among more than 100 awardees.

Though fewer and fewer subscribe, newspapers can’t find people to deliver the printed version of the paper. The Star Press “deeply apologizes if you have been impacted by the worker shortage.” We clicked the application in their story – but the link was broken.

Indianapolis is the fifth most polite big city in the country, says a new survey from the website Preply. They asked fifteen hundred people in Indianapolis about rude behavior around town and determined what miffs people most is” folks being absorbed with their phones.” The rudest city is Philadelphia. The most polite city, says the survey, is Austin, TX.

Muncie will be Gone Fishin’ with that new development coming together – Mayor Ridenour back with this update

At last week’s Dream with Dan event, he said that pond will be stocked by the DNR.

News Quick Hits: Over half of people infected with the omicron variant didn’t know it, a study finds.

Yorktown Elementary says on Twitter that Picture Day is Wednesday, August 24th.