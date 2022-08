Two Muncie residents face felony charges over an April incident that saw a child walk away from his father’s home. The Star Press reports 34 year old Joshua Erwin and 39 year old Amanda Cosman are charged with neglect of a dependent. Police say Erwin’s son was found walking, shirtless and wearing shorts and sandals, in the 1900 block of South Burlington Drive on April 9 when the temperature was in the upper 30’s.