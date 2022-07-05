Upland, IN Runner Wins Yorktown’s 4 for the 4th

Some 4th fun – Though the exact number of participants is not known from yesterday’s 4 for the 4th Walk / Run event in Yorktown, at least one competitor from California, and one from North Dakota were announced by MC Ted Johnson as they finished. First place finisher overall was 22 year old Conner White of Upland, first female finisher was 26 year old Taryn Thor from Kokomo.

The Indiana Democratic Party blames Republicans, “Hoosiers Will See Higher Gas Prices, More Crime in Communities – All Thanks to the Indiana GOP.” Last week in a press release, citing the July state gas tax increase which is based in part on sales tax, and a new state law allowing any person to carry a gun without a permit, the Dem’s say a rise in crime and high gas prices are Hoosiers’ future, calling “the Indiana GOP’s extremist agenda is solely responsible for it.”

Madison county business news – here’s WLBC’s Bret Busby…

Scott Mick, owner of The Barking Cow, has finalized the purchase of White River Plaza. It’s been the home of board game stores, breweries, and food establishments, although it was previously owned by a tax-exempt nonprofit entity. Residents on the Westside can expect to see improvements to both the Greenway and the Plaza in the upcoming months, according to a release from the City of Muncie.

News Nuggets from over the weekend: Dr. Vladimir Zelenko dies at 48 after a long battle with cancer: he was an early COVID Therapeutics Innovator. You paid 17 Percent More for your July 4 Cookout, according to Farm Bureau.

HE was supposed to be in New Castle last month for donuts and a bout of COVID kept him away, but Indiana’s own Joey Chesnutt claimed his 15th Nathan’s hot dog eating titles yesterday – 63 in 10 minutes. The female champ ate 40 in 10 – that was Nikki Sudo – she WAS in New Castle, but didn’t win that one.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities had a scare that sent a SWAT team to lead a standoff for hours. 911 Reports of a masked man with a gun in the woods, and the cops used a drone with a camera to investigate. That’s when police found out the man was holding an airsoft rifle. No charges filed.

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Friday afternoon that the public can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children through age 5 by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov.

The summer matching challenge was just announced over the weekend. Second Harvest Food Bank ECI is trying to raise $100,000 which will be matched – so every gift made in July and August will be DOUBLED, and every dollar you give makes 8 meals possible.

News Nuggets from over the last several days: Last Thursday, Another Indiana county was hit with bird flu, this time a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County. Despite the recent discovery of a rabid bat in Henry County, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health is telling residents to not be alarmed.

A DNR stop that turned out to not be about hunting or fishing

News Nuggets from over the weekend: Holland America Line Removes Pre-Cruise Testing For Select Cruises. In Mooresville Indiana, another healthy baby was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box – the 20th nationwide.

The Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce has some reminders: July 8- Alexandria Farmers & Artist Market, July 9- Movie in the Park, July 20- Business @ Breakfast, July 23- L.M. Memorial Car & Bike Show, and several August notable events planned, too.

Chicago Blackhawks’ National Anthem singer, Jim Cornelison, performed at Victory Field on the Fourth of July. He sang the National Anthem, God Bless America, and Take Me Out to the Ballgame. He is the replacement for Jim Nabors for Back Home Again in Indiana at the Indy 500.