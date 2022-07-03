Muncie’s First of Two: Fireworks Show from July 2!

From almost accounts, it was a tremendous display of fun, and patriotism July 2, 2022 at Prairie Creek in the near Muncie area. The 20 minute display and music soundtrack was produced by Pyrotecnico, formerly Melrose Pyrotechnics started at 10 p.m. over the water to the sounds of cheers, applause, and honking horns. The weather held, though dark, overcast skies in the late afternoon had some wondering if the show would go on, or, perhaps if the show might start early – which is never a first-choice, due to late arriving huge crown that needed to safely find their spots. The 22 1/2 minute display is planned for Monday July 4, 2022 – the Official City of Muncie Fireworks display at Muncie Central High School grounds. Wheeling Avenue and High Street Bridge will close at 8:30 p.m. for seating and safety, according to the Muncie Police Department, for that 10 p.m. show as well – with music on 104.1 WLBC, as well as 104.9 WERK-FM. Photos in this story were provided by Facebook User Tee LeeAnn, as well as City of Muncie Page.